Protests in CT: Westfarms Mall open Tuesday; New Haven clergy discuss policing

Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd

HARTFORD, Conn. — Crowds of hundreds of people across Connecticut came together Monday and over the weekend for protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

One of the protests Monday afternoon was at Keney Park in Hartford. Protesters started at the park and then made their way to the city’s police station before eventually taking over I-84 and stalling traffic for miles around 6:00 p.m. At one point, what appeared to be a prayer circle formed, before Connecticut State Police brought the situation to a peaceful ending. Protesters were seen leaving the highway after 6:30 p.m.

Local Community and City officials held a press conference Monday afternoon in New Haven to show that they stand united and will not allow those events to overshadow the hundreds who want to be a part of the change in their community.

"We have to act," said New Haven Police Chief Tony Reyes. "It means nothing if we do these press conferences and we made vows if we say we’re going to do something. The community wants us to act and we need to act."

All in attendance stressed the importance of working together to build upon the discussions started by the protests that have brought global awareness to the injustices felt by millions.

Later this morning, clergy from New Haven will meet to discuss policing in the city.

Tuesday, June 2nd Updates:

7:50 a.m.