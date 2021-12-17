Lamont releases results of school districts implementing state's COVID-19 Screen and Stay initiative

A total of 162 school districts have indicated they will implement Screen and Stay, while 28 districts responded no.

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than 80% of Connecticut's public school districts are implementing the state's COVID-19 Screen and Stay initiative, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday.

The results come after a survey was recently conducted by the Connecticut State Department of Education.

The governor's office said in a release that under the optional initiative, K-12 students and school staff identified as close contacts to a known COVID-19 case but who are not yet fully vaccinated will be able to remain in school if they were wearing masks and don’t develop symptoms.

A total of 162 school districts (81.4%) have indicated they will implement Screen and Stay, while 28 (14.1%) responded no. Nine districts (4.5%) remain undecided.

See a full list of the state's public school districts and their decision's here.

Lamont said Screen and Stay is one of the critical tools in the state's toolbox to keep schools open and students in the classroom.

“Some of the most important moments for children are those that are spent in the classroom, learning both social and educational skills among their peers and with their teachers," Lamont added. "We want to maximize the amount of time spent in school, while minimizing disruption, and keeping our students, staff, and administrators safe.”

Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said the state Department of Education is working with districts to maintain access to safe, healthy, and enriching in-person learning opportunities.

“Cross-agency efforts have been aimed at getting and keeping our students learning in person, where they learn best and have access to a continuum of supports from staff, nutritious meals, physical activity, and more,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said.

District responses were collected between November 18 and December 6.

Approximately 7,000 students have been able to remain in school because of their participation in Screen and Stay, according to officials.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said the rates of COVID with in-class masked transmission among students and faculty are extremely low.

“Aside from COVID, there are a lot of things children growing up today have to face, and being in the classroom is exquisitely important to keep their education on track," Juthani added. "We saw data from other states that implemented similar programs to Screen and Stay, which showed low rates of transmission even with the Delta variant. It is because of this science, coupled with paying attention to the social, behavioral, and emotional wellness of students, that we have accomplished more than 80% participation with this program.”

