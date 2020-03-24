Connecticut public schools closed until at least April 20

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut students won't be returning to the classroom until at least April 20.

The Democratic governor signed an executive order that will impose the new school opening date. Lamont previously instituted a two-week school closure on March 17.

Also, the state's first triage tent for treating those believed to be infected with the coronavirus has been installed outside the emergency department at UConn's John Dempsey Hospital and the state is looking into re-purposing nursing homes and empty college dorms to free up space for hospitals.