CT DOT to create public transit program for smartphones

The project includes developing a system for smartphones that will integrate public transit information. It will also allow users to pay fares from said phone.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is looking to make traveling by public transit a little easier for riders.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that the Department of Transportation (CT DOT) is receiving up to $2 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The money will be put toward developing a unified, statewide information system for public transit that riders can access on their phones.

Lamont said that making public services as easy to access as possible has been a priority for his administration and that the program will unify all that a transit rider needs into one centralized location.

"A project like this, which modernizes our transportation system, is exactly why President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed. I applaud our Congressional delegation for once again helping to secure dollars that were approved as part of this historic law and bringing them back to Connecticut," said Lamont.

CT DOT will use the money to support the Connecticut Integrated Transit Mobility Project. The project includes developing a system for smartphones that will integrate public transit information across the state. It will also allow users to pay fares directly from said phones.

The program will also incorporate real-time arrival information for Connecticut's public transportation system.

CT DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said that by making the information easier to access and use, more people would use the public transit system.

"This grant allows us to plan and create an easy-to-use, one-stop shop for all things transit in Connecticut. Thank you to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for supporting this grant and understanding the value and importance of public transit in Connecticut," said Garett.

With the grant money, which includes no local cost share, CT DOT is now eligible for a Stage 2 Implementation grant of upwards of $15 million.

CT DOT is partnering with the California Integrated Travel Project and RATP Dev USA on the program, the Lamont administration said.

During Stage 1 planning, CT DOT will seek input and feedback from stakeholders, including Connecticut transit service providers and community organizations.

Planning and development will be ongoing in 2023 and 2024.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.