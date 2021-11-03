Connecticut radio legend Brad Davis has died

Davis, a Marine veteran, was the voice of WDRC-AM's morning drive-time show for more than 40 years.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Connecticut radio broadcasting legend Brad Davis has died.

WDRC radio, where he spent more than 40 years, announced his death on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Brad’s family and friends at this time,” the station’s Talk of Connecticut tweeted out.

Davis, a Marine veteran, began his career in Massachusetts before moving to WFSB television in 1959. His career went on to include investigative reporting before he became the voice of WDRC-AM’s morning drive-time show for 43 years.

Davis was inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

He was living at the Connecticut Veterans Home in Rocky Hill at the time of his death.

FOX61 News anchor Ben Goldman remembered Davis in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Sad news tonight. Brad Davis was an institution in our state,” he wrote. “No doubt he will be greatly missed by so many.”

