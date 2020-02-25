Connecticut ranked among top 10 safest states to work in 2020

While jobs can get stressful and busy days can be long, the hope is that physically going to work and doing a job is safe.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Raising a family, going to college and landing that new job can sometimes require you to move to a new state.

While that job can get stressful and busy days can be long, the hope is that physically going to work and doing a job is safe.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 5,000 people suffer fatal work injuries every year. There were even more workplace injuries that weren’t fatal, but still serious enough to land someone in the hospital, Business.org wrote in an article ranking the Most Dangerous States to Work In for 2020.

The state with 38 fatal work accidents om 2017, making them the most dangerous, is North Dakota.

However, Connecticut, dubbed the Insurance Capital of the World, ranked seventh on the list of safest states to work.

According to Business.org, here are the rankings: