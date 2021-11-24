Bipartisan committee of legislators approve CT senate redistricting plan

The plan, which passed unanimously Tuesday, attempts to accommodate the population growth that has occurred in the Stamford area.

A bipartisan committee of legislative leaders and one former lawmaker has voted unanimously for a new map that redraws the boundaries of the Connecticut Senate.

Last week, the same group unanimously approved new boundaries for House of Representatives districts. The plan approved last Thursday created a new House seat in Fairfield County while eliminating one in southeastern Connecticut. That's where Republican state Rep. Mike France of Ledyard, a candidate for Congress, is not seeking re-election to the General Assembly.

Lawmakers said the bipartisan process should be replicated throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the panel said they need more time to finish work on the congressional district lines due to the late release of U.S. Census data. The group faces a Nov. 30 deadline.

