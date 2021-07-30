Connecticut renters, landlords being assisted by $450M of federal money

Local organizations are helping landlords and tenants with rent relief.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The CDC’s eviction moratorium ends Saturday, but there is plenty of financial support in place for both tenants and landlords in Connecticut.

In New Haven, one of the key cogs in the wheel is the Neighborhood Housing Services Organization of New Haven. A young mother, who has been unemployed for a couple of months, asked that we conceal her identity.

"I’m trying to see how I can stay in my apartment," the mother said during her appointment with Neighborhood Housing Services.

She expects to be back to work soon, but not soon enough.

"It’s that reality that you have to pay your rent, you have to abide by your lease and stuff like that so it makes it really difficult," she said.

Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven is one of three local organizations that is able to assist tenants and landlords alike because of $450 million in federal funding the state has available for rent relief.

"Currently, we are fielding about 45 to 100 calls on a weekly basis and we’re holding about 15 to 20 in person meetings on our campus," said Robin Ladouceur, of Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven.

NHS is working in concert with the Connecticut Department of Housing's Unite CT initiative in counseling tenants and landlords, and sometimes together, including earlier this week.

"The landlord filled out the application, but the tenant had issues with uploading the documents, so the landlord drove the tenant here and they both sat with me to get assistance with uploading documentation," said Candace Ben-Elohim of Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven.

When the CDC moratorium expires Saturday Connecticut tenants will still benefit from protections announced by the Governor in June, including an extension of up to 30 days to file an appeal of an eviction notice. And the order requires landlords to apply for aid through the Unite CT program.

Lt. Governor said Friday that 89,000 Connecticut families will not be able to pay their rent at the end of this month, which is Saturday. She added that the state is presently spending about $2 million daily in rent relief.

