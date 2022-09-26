Murders up slightly, most property crimes down per Connecticut's annual crime report

There has been a rise in homicides, rapes in 2021, but many other crimes are down.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's annual report on crime statistics as reported by police departments around the state shows a rise in homicide and sexual assaults, a continuing trend downward of other crimes, and bucking national trends in several categories.

The report, issued by the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, has tracked crime in the state for 44 years. It relies on towns and cities reporting crime using standardized categories. The Uniform Crime Reporting program does not consider all factors having an impact on crime. Local laws and enforcement, record keeping, and socio-economic conditions can all influence the number of crimes reported when comparing jurisdictions.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, between 2020 and 2021, Connecticut had:

3% reduction in overall crime

9% reduction in violent crime

2% reduction in property crimes

Overall, the index crime rate per 100,000 people for the state declined slightly from 2020. It had risen from 2019, but continues an overall downward trend in the past decade.

Violent crime in the state, "Murder, Rape, Robbery, Aggravated Assault per 100,000 people," continued a decade-long downward trend. The national rate, however, has risen over the past decade.

Overall property crimes per 100,000 people, "Burglary, Larceny, Motor Vehicle Theft," are down both in Connecticut and around the country over the past decade.

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter crimes per 100,000 people are up both nationwide and in Connecticut. There were three more murders in 2021. For purposes of the report, the FBI defines murder and non-negligent manslaughter as the willful killing of one human being by another.

Property crimes in the state and nationwide, larceny, burglary, and robbery have all trended downward in the last decade.

Motor vehicle thefts were down last year from 238.21 per 100,000 in 2020 to 213.13 per 100,000 in 2021. However, they show a steady increase since 2012. Nationwide, the numbers have trended slightly upwards in the past decade.

Rapes per 100,000 people in Connecticut are up from 17.94 in 2020 to 22.11 in 2021, but down slightly to 22.61 in 2019. Nationwide rated declined from 2019 to 2020, and no figures for last year were available.

The report was dedicated to the service of Sgt. Brian Mohl, who died last year in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ida.

The full report can be seen here.

Lamont's office pointed out that over his term as governor, the Connecticut State Police Training Academy has graduated 333 new state troopers through six training troops.

In addition, Lamont's office said the 2023 budget calls for over $80 million in crime prevention and reduction initiatives.

“The most troubling aspects of the annual crime report released today are these: the Connecticut State Police force is down 360 trooper positions, and, CSP and our local police forces cannot recruit qualified people because of the handcuffs the majority Democrats have placed on our public safety personnel," said House Republican Leader Vincent J. Candelora in a statement. "The Democrats have put the rights of criminals ahead of our police personnel when it comes to qualified immunity and other policy changes they have enacted in the last few years, and have exposed our sworn officers to unprecedented liability that has caused many to alter their procedures."

