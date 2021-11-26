Connecticut residents shop early for Black Friday deals

Some shoppers FOX61 spoke to woke up as early as 4 a.m. to kick off holiday shopping, with Christmas just a month away.

MILFORD, Conn. — Shoppers across Connecticut woke up before dawn the day after Thanksgiving to shop for Black Friday deals at the local mall.

Crowds were not as large as years past at the CT Post Mall in Milford, shoppers told FOX61. The groups of shoppers in line were socially distant as they awaited for Target to open its doors.

Black Friday sales are available online, and some stores started their deals a month in advance or opened Thanksgiving evening.

Also, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages have been compromising some seasonal deals, but that didn't stop shoppers from finding bargains in person.

"I knew it wasn't going to be busy," said Sarah Phelan, of Milford, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the shorter line.

"Being vaccinated too, getting out to do normal things is what you're supposed to do this year," said Lauren Moynihan, of Wallingford. "We've been locked up for a year. Why not start now?"

Some shoppers FOX61 spoke to woke up as early as 4 a.m. to kick off holiday shopping, with Christmas just a month away.

"It's like smooth sailing, no fighting, no nothing," said Amy Demore of Ansonia.

"The workers are amazing because they are in festive moods too, and that's what counts," said Pam Tompkins of West Haven.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.