Connecticut residents try to beat the heat as high temps stick around

People flocked to Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme bright and early to soak in the sunshine and cool off in the water.

EAST LYME, Conn. — State parks were packed Monday, as people looked for any relief from the heat.

People flocked to Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme bright and early to soak in the sunshine and cool off in the water.

"The plan is stay away from the kids, stay away from the heat. I left the kids with my mom, so hopefully we get a break today," said Nelson Marcano from New Britain, who was first in line at the gate with his wife, Ashley.

"I figured that we would come in earlier, so that we can get a table and grill because normally we're in a really long line, especially when it's going to be so hot today," said Ashley Burgos.

Over on the beach, the sunshine did not let up, beating down on the crowds of beachgoers pouring onto the sand.

However, the heat was no match for a guy named John Hotte.

"By God's good grace, we got another day to come out and play, so I come out here and put my toes in the sand and get ready for the day," said Hotte.

For other people, the beach was their day.

"You know, I've been working a lot throughout COVID, so come to spend more time with the family and enjoy beach day," said Andy White, who took off from work to spend the day with his family.



Cars starting to line up at Rocky Neck State Park ahead of 8AM opening as people look to escape the heat. Stay cool! 🥵 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/aod03M1SRn — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) June 28, 2021

White's daughter Kylie had a lot to enjoy.

"Make sandcastles and go play in the water, and I have some goggles to find some shells," said Kylie White

As the heat wave continues, park staff is bracing for a busy few days, but there should still be plenty of room for everyone.

"You don't have to worry too much about coming super early. This morning, we didn't have a super long line at the gate, but I think you're going to be okay on the hot days. Just make sure you get your spot in the shade," said DEEP EnCon Ranger Shane Lewis.

During periods of extreme heat, cooling centers are often opened up at the local level. These cooling centers provide a place to cool off for members of the community especially those most impacted by extreme heat.

If a city/town has opened a designated cooling center, United Way-211 lists the site location and hours on their website.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.