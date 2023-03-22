Debate continues as a bill that would boost wages for tipped workers advances in state legislature

The bill would bring tipped workers up to full minimum wage while still allowing for tips. While there is support for it, others in the industry are pushing back.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A bill that would boost wages for tipped workers across Connecticut is serving up some debate as it moves through the state legislature.

The bill will now go in front of the complete general assembly for consideration after it was voted out of the labor committee Tuesday by a vote of 8-4.

"It was disappointing to see it come out of committee; obviously, it still has a long way to go," said Scott Dolch, president and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

The bill would bring tipped workers up to the full minimum wage while still allowing for tips.

Dolch argued the bill is trying to fix a problem that does not exist, as tipped workers are already guaranteed the soon-to-be $15 an hour minimum wage.

"That starting wage, that's $6.38 or $8.23. $6.38 for a server or $8.23 for a bartender, plus their tips have to equal more than the minimum wage. If it doesn't, by federal law and state law, the servers and bartenders are protected that their wages have to go up to equal that," said Dolch.

Lawmakers and advocates supporting the bill laced on aprons earlier this month to serve food and drinks. It was an act to show their solidarity with the push to end what they call "subminimum wages."

"It's incredibly historic, important, and frankly a necessary response to the worst staffing crisis the restaurant industry has ever seen in its history in the United States," said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage. “Every other country pays people a wage, and if they have tips, they’re on top of the wage – we’re the only ones that mutated tipping into a replacement for wages rather than an extra or bonus on top of a wage."

Dolch said there is no such thing as "subminimum wages" in the industry.

"We know with a survey we recently did, the average server in Connecticut makes $33 an hour, and the bartenders make $38 an hour," said Dolch.

"An overwhelming majority of workers we've surveyed have said that tips are plentiful sometimes, sometimes on a Friday night or Saturday night, you can make a lot of money, but you can't live on a Friday night or Saturday night for paying your bills throughout the week or the month," said Jayaraman.

Dolch argued the bill would ultimately hurt employees, employers and customers in the long run.

"To give an example, a server right now making $6.38, if you're having to pay them $15, where are you making up that difference and then allowing them with tips on the side, your hamburger's gonna have to go from $16.99 to $24.99, or you're gonna have to instill a service charge," Dolch explained.

Those questions will remain on the menu as the bill moves forward. Jayaraman hopes it becomes law.

"I'm very hopeful that Connecticut, we're going to see Connecticut follow not only the seven states that already did this but also Washington D.C. just did this in November," said Jayaraman.

