Body found in Connecticut River identified as missing Chicopee 12-year-old boy

Blanchard had been missing since February 5 after visiting a boat ramp near his home.

HAMPDEN COUNTY, Mass. — Officials have identified the body pulled from the Connecticut River on Wednesday as missing 12-year-old Aiden Blanchard from Chicopee.

Divers were in the water as part of the ongoing search for Blanchard.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Facebook Friday that divers with the Chicopee Police Department Underwater Response Team located the body Wednesday near the North End Bridge and Memorial Bridge. The body was transported to the Hampden County Medical Examiner's Office.

"This is an on-going investigation being conducted by the Chicopee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office," the statement said. "Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni offers his sympathies to the Aiden’s family during this difficult time.|

The boy’s aunt, Michelle Blanchard Vargas, told FOX61’s Keith McGilvery in March that the time spent searching had been “extremely difficult” for the entire family.

“Aiden is a sweet kid, he loves animals. He really cares for people especially people who have developmental needs or something going on,” Michelle Blanchard told FOX61 News exclusively while first responders conducted their search of the river. “He’s always wanted to help him.”

“We’ve got a lot of friends and family, the community of Chicopee has been extremely supportive,” she added.

