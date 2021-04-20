x
Connecticut teams up with rocker Steven Van Zandt for education

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE — In this Oct. 16. 2019 file photo, musician Steven Van Zandt attends the special screening of "Western Stars," in New York. Van Zandt and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 announced an initiative designed to help students re-engage in education. Van Zandt founded the TeachRock program, a curriculum that incorporates music into lesson plans. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is turning to music in an effort to get kids more interested in school and help combat the learning loss suffered during the pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont and state education officials announced Tuesday that Connecticut’s public schools will be integrating a curriculum called TeachRock, the brainchild of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steven Van Zandt and his nonprofit organization, the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation.

The curriculum includes lesson plans in most subjects, tailored to different grade levels, all viewed through the lens of music.

