Connecticut teams up with rocker Steven Van Zandt for education

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is turning to music in an effort to get kids more interested in school and help combat the learning loss suffered during the pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont and state education officials announced Tuesday that Connecticut’s public schools will be integrating a curriculum called TeachRock, the brainchild of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steven Van Zandt and his nonprofit organization, the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation.

The curriculum includes lesson plans in most subjects, tailored to different grade levels, all viewed through the lens of music.

