Connecticut salons, barbershops set to reopen June 1

Hair salons and barbershops were initially included in Phase 1 of Connecticut’s reopen plan, which began May 20.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont announced on May 18 that the reopening date would be moved to Monday, June 1 for Connecticut's barbershops and hair salons.

The announcement came two days before barbers and beauticians were anticipating reopening their doors again. Hair salons and barbershops were initially included in Phase 1 of Connecticut’s reopen plan, which began May 20.

However, Governor Lamont said extensive discussions with owners and employees of the businesses led him to believe it was in everyone’s best interest to provide additional preparation time and push the date back.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from many owners and employees, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made,” said Governor Lamont.

Governor Lamont said his decision was also aligned with Rhode Island's plan, and he explained why to FOX61's Zinnia Maldonado.

"I heard from a lot of the stylists. I heard from a lot of the folks that run the hair salons, and they said give us a little more time. We just not ready. We're not ready from the employee point of view - feeling comfortable coming back, getting some of the cleaning agents and things they wanted. They wanted an extra week or two, so we said June 1st," Governor Lamont said during a news briefing on May 18.

The rules for salons and barbershops, outlined among businesses in the first phase are published on the state’s coronavirus website.

Hair salons and barbershops will have to follow strict guidelines including:

Chairs six feet apart

Provide a clean smock for each customer as they come in

Disinfect hair tools between each client

Services by appointment only

Customers must wear face masks or face coverings the whole time

Officials also added that the use of blow dryers would not be allowed, but the state changed that rule after days of outcry from hair salons and barbershops.

After phase one of Connecticut's reopening plan was launched, Gov. Lamont said its success pushed him to look toward phase two. Phase 2 is tentatively set for June 20th, and phase three could follow four weeks after.

Governor Lamont laid out the sectors that could possibly reopen in June. They include:

Accommodation (hotels)

Gym, fitness & sports clubs

All personal services including nail salons

Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)

Movie theaters

Bowling alleys

Social clubs, pools

All museums, zoos, aquariums

Restaurants (indoor, no bar)

Phase two will also allow certain aspects of education and community services to open including: