Connecticut says feds still trying to deport pardoned people

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong's office says federal officials are not honoring an agreement to accept the validity of state pardons and are still trying to deport people pardoned by a state board because of their crimes.

Tong's office sued the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies in 2019, saying they were refusing to honor state pardons in deportation cases.

Tong released a statement saying he and his office are still working to protect the legitimacy of state pardons.

“The Department of Homeland Security last month voluntarily affirmed through a statement on their website the legitimacy of Connecticut’s pardons as sufficient to waive deportation under the Pardon Waiver Clause of the Immigration and Nationality Act DHS Statement on Connecticut Pardons and Immigration | Homeland Security)," said Tong. 'While this is welcome and an important development, it does not fully resolve our claims. We are pushing forward with our case to permanently protect the legitimacy of Connecticut pardons and how they are viewed not just through DHS, but also the Department of State."

Federal officials at the time argued pardons must come from the president and state governors, not state boards.

A tentative settlement of the lawsuit was reached last year. But now state officials say federal authorities are not honoring an agreement to recognize state pardons.

