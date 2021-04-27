Connecticut school apologizes for alleged racism

According to reports, anonymous testimonies were posted to an Instagram account starting in June 2020 detailing the racist behaviors.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Officials at a private Connecticut school have issued an apology following allegations of racism against Black students.

School officials announced plans to implement changes to make the institution more diverse and inclusive.

The Stamford Advocate reports that anonymous testimonies were posted to an Instagram account starting in June 2020 detailing the racist behaviors.

The posts often named specific staff members, and some of the allegations included Black students being told they couldn’t get into prestigious universities, students using racial slurs, and double standards.

The school has hired a law firm to investigate the allegations and to make recommendations on how the institution can be more inclusive and diverse.

