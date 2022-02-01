Connecticut schools continue in-person learning Monday

Most schools will resume classes Monday

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Many kids in Connecticut head back to school Monday after winter break, continuing with in-person learning.



The return to the classroom is drawing mixed reactions from parents we spoke with in West Hartford Sunday night.

“Besides academics, and kids need socialization, they need to go back to school, they need friendship, connection, field trips, going outside, recess,” Angela Tiru, a Middlebury resident, said.



With the omicron variant circulating some parents are concerned, including two physicians FOX61 spoke with.



“I think at least temporarily, Department of Education should consider remote learning, maybe for four weeks so kids can stay safe, because what’s going to happen is that if a lot of kids are going to get infected, they’re going to overwhelm the hospitals which I’m sure are already overwhelmed since it’s already winter,” said Rizwan Iqbal from Glastonbury.



The return to school comes at a time when the Connecticut Department of Public Heath changed their quarantine guidance from 10 days to 5 days of isolation for individuals who test positive, which is in line with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.



In a letter to the community Friday, West Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore said the district will remain in person, adding “unless there is a state-wide emergency order that closes school, we will be in session, as will other public schools in the state.”



He said the main reason is that there is no substitute for in-person learning.



As for colleges, Western Connecticut State University is going virtual next week and Southern Connecticut State University will also start the year remote.

