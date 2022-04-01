WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lamont discusses updated COVID-19 guidance for schools

The issues come as the state is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the state's positivity rate was over 20%.

CONNECTICUT, USA — School districts across Connecticut are facing a second day of staffing shortages, causing delays and school cancelations.

Ansonia Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco told FOX61 on Monday they got COVID test kits and they handed them out Sunday evening to symptomatic staff, which "was a blessing and a curse."

Currently, 25% of Ansonia Public School staff is out due to COVID-19, and seven out of 19 bus drivers were also out, which resulted in the cancelation of transportation, according to DiBacco.

On Monday, CT DPH announced updates to its COVID-19 guidance for quarantine, isolation, testing and contact tracing policies and procedures for PreK-12 schools.

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to discuss the changes Tuesday morning in a press conference.

One of the updates stated that individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for at least five days, or longer if symptoms develop and persist. A mask should continue to be worn for an additional 5 days at all times when around others.

CT DPH also said unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals who are notified that they have had close contact with someone who has confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should immediately quarantine at home. The individual should test for the virus five days after their last exposure to the COVID-19 case.

Testing lines and clinics across the state have been booked solid due to the rampant spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Officials encourage those to get a test only if they really need it.

With the COVID case uptick, Connecticut's COVID positivity rate reached 21.52% on Monday, with a total of 1,452 people currently in the hospital. The state said of those in the hospital, 999 of them are not fully vaccinated.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





