Police presence increased at Connecticut school districts out of an abundance of caution after Texas shooting

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults as he went from classroom to classroom at a Texas elementary school, officials said.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Several towns across the state are increasing police presence at their schools following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that has killed at least 19 children and two adults.

Police said the 18-year-old gunman was killed by a Border Patrol agent who rushed into the school without waiting for backup, according to a law enforcement official.

This shooting has caught the attention of our state and the nation; it's reminiscent of what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown nine and half years ago, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators.

Stonington, Waterbury, Fairfield, Prospect, Middletown, West Hartford, and Greenwich posted to Facebook letting residents know they will have police at their schools on Wednesday following the mass shooting or that they are continuing to work with police regarding the officers already stationed at the schools.

The school districts and police departments stress there is no threat to the safety of the schools, but the steps are taken out of an abundance of caution.

"We recognize that following tragic incidents such as these, no matter the distance between us, communities across the country are left feeling unsettled. Fairfield is certainly no exception and we take seriously our responsibility to ensure our residents, employees and visitors are all able to feel safe within our community and within our schools.," said the Fairfield Police Department on their Facebook page.

Colonel Stavros Mellekas released a statement on behalf of the Connecticut State Police regarding the shooting:

On behalf of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police, we express our deepest sympathies to the people of Uvalde, Texas. This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking.

At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state. No specific threats have been received, but in the interest of safety an increased presence of Troopers will be felt at Connecticut schools today.

The Connecticut State Police has full confidence in our well-trained State Troopers, who are prepared to address any school security issues should they arise.

If requested, the Connecticut State Police will assist law enforcement in Uvalde.

Our thoughts are only with the families, school staff, first responders and community of Uvalde.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy took the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon following the news of the deadly shooting.

"What are we doing? Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons, we have another Sandy Hook on our hands," said Murphy.

For years now, Murphy has been at the forefront in the U.S. Senate when it comes to calling for action and proposing federal gun control legislation.

"I am on this floor to beg, literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues -- find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws to make this less likely," Murphy said. "Why are you here if not to solve a problem as existential as this?"

The Ana Grace Project shared advice on how parents can discuss current events and tragedies with their kids.

The organization said to reassure kids can ask parents or a trusted adult any questions they have, deliver age-appropriate information and limit their news and social media consumption.

They said it's also a good opportunity to be grateful for what you have and pay it forward to someone.

"Find a gun violence survivor in your area and send them supper. Send a card. Check in. And don’t forget about Buffalo," the organization suggested.

"That I have the capability of doing this and delivering this message to you today is a testament to our community of support, my commitment and your prayers. That there is a repeated need for me to do it? That’s a nation’s shame," the organization added.

The Ana Grace Project was established in memory of Ana Grace a Sandy Hook victim. The organization offers professional development programs and supports music and the arts in her memory.

