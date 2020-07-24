Connecticut school districts to submit reopening plans by Friday

HARTFORD, Conn — School systems across the state are expected to release their detailed plans for reopening Friday, July 24.
According to state officials, districts are to submit three implementation plans:
- Full reopening
- All distance learning
- Hybrid model of the two
Gov. Lamont and Connecticut's Education Commissioner, Miguel Cardona announced earlier this month that schools should prepare to open every day for full-time instruction at the beginning of 2020-2021 academic year.
That decision stands so long as public health data continues to support the model.
As of Friday morning at 10 a.m., the New Haven Board of Education is the only board in the state that FOX61 has obtained some sort of plan for the fall.
The Board outlined a daily cleaning schedule to help mitigate the risk of infection. For a look at that schedule, click here.
Connecticut's official back to school plan and guidance are grounded in six guiding principles, the leaders said.
- Safeguarding the health & safety of students and staff
- Allowing all students the opportunity to return into the classrooms full time starting in the fall
- Monitoring the school populations and, when necessary, potentially cancelling classes in the future to appropriately contain COVID-19 spread
- Emphasizing equity, access, and support to the students and communities who are emerging from this historic disruption
- Fostering strong two-way communication with partners such as families, educators and staff
- Factoring into decisions about reopening, the challenges to the physical safety and social-emotional
School reopening this fall is one of the most talked-about issues of the pandemic.
Despite top state and educational leaders releasing their guidance, many students, families and faculty have expressed concerns about transitioning back into the classroom.
