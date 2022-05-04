Connecticut drivers see gas prices drop

$3.51 per gallon in Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut drivers are noticing a welcome change: gas prices are down after weeks of prices upwards of $4.00 per gallon. On Tuesday, FOX61 found regular gas at around 3.60 per gallon in Waterbury.

"I appreciate the prices of gas coming down and a tax break," Hamden resident Susan Uhelsky said.

Connecticut’s gas tax holiday, which started Friday, gives drivers a break at the pump of 25 cents per gallon.

“For the first time for a long time, gas prices less than 4.00 so it used to be 4-4.50, even more than that,” Housein Wazaz, a Cheshire resident, said. "I think everything helps."

With special savings and points, locals know where to go to get the best deals.

"With my grocery savings points, I paid 3.42 a gallon so that was a pretty nice surprise this week," Uhelsky said.

While the tax holiday is in effect, how much you pay depends on where you go. FOX61 found regular gas at the Shell Station on South Main Street in Cheshire for $4.09 with cash and $4.19 with the card.

A 20-minute drive away in Waterbury, $3.51 per gallon for members at the Cumberland Farms on Thomaston Ave. Gas is $3.61 per gallon for non-members. Across the street, gas costs $3.59 per gallon at Gulf.



"I do see some differences between different places that I go. They’re trying to survive too, the small stations so if they have to do that little bit to get by and just keep people working and keep the economy up—everything’s going to fluctuate until we level off," Uhelsky said.

Attorney General William Tong's office said prices will fluctuate and wholesale prices will change, but they’re keeping an eye out for potential price gouging.

So far, Tong’s office told FOX61 they’ve gotten more than 160 complaints at 83 businesses in the state. The complaints will be investigated and any retailer suspected of putting the tax on customers could face penalties.

If you suspect a gas station of price gouging, you can file a complaint with the AG's office. Include as much information as possible including location, price, time and a receipt.

For more information and tips from Tong's office, see the image below:

