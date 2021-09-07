Connecticut seeks disaster declaration for crop damage

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking a disaster declaration from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help farmers whose crops were damaged by heavy rains and wind from last month’s tropical storm.
He says assessments conducted by the state Department of Agriculture found significant damage in all eight Connecticut counties as a result of Tropical Storm Elsa, which brought more than 5 inches of rain to the state on July 9.
If approved, the declaration will make farmers eligible for federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans, to cover production losses they experienced as a result of the storm.
