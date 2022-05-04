Connecticut Senate passes juvenile crime bill

Senators voted 35-1 on HB-5417, and it will soon make its way to the governor's desk.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state Senate has passed the juvenile crime bill just hours before the legislative session comes to an end Wednesday evening.

Senators voted 35-1 on HB-5417, and it will soon make its way to the governor's desk.

The bill looks to crack down on repeat offenders by giving judges more access to juvenile criminal records and allowing the judicial system to track repeat offenders through GPS monitoring and extending the time a juvenile can be held from six to eight hours.

The bill has been controversial, with opponents saying it takes the wrong approach, while supporters have been encouraging swift action.

The Connecticut Justice Alliance argues it makes it easier to send young people to detention and doesn't provide enough funding for diversionary programs.

"Our issue with the bill is that it is being portrayed as something that is going to reduce crime and improve the lives of Connecticut's youth and it's not going to do that because it doesn't address the root of any of the issues of what kids are dealing with and why they end up committing crimes," said Christina Quaranta, executive director, of the Connecticut Justice Alliance told FOX61 last week.

"This bill is a really good start for making Connecticut a safer place. There are other items we would've liked to see in this bill that will have to wait until the next general session," said John Porriello, of Safe Streets CT. "We don't have time to waste on this, we need to act now."

This is developing news.

