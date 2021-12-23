Shoppers rush to retail stores for last-minute holiday shopping

With Christmas only two days away, Downtown West Hartford was filled with crowds looking to purchase last-minute gifts.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Time is quickly running out for people finishing up their holiday shopping.

Downtown West Hartford has been full of the hustle and bustle during Christmas week as shoppers frantically picked up last-minute gifts.

Business owners said it is nice to see people out and about despite the rise in COVID cases again.

"It’s been hectic, but a good hectic," said Taylor Lortardy, an associate of SockStarz.

Lortardy said since the beginning of the week, it has been nonstop.

Their variety of socks attracted people to make small, last-minute purchases before Christmas arrives in two days.

"Past two weeks we’ve gotten people have been saying 'I need my last-minute stocking stuffers. I’m going away this weekend I need this sock,'" added Lortardy.

With that comes a slight concern of the omicron variant with crowds walking through the door and filling up the small store.

The store required face masks for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

"We have hand sanitizer here. I make sure I wash my hands every 20 minutes. I make sure I go to the bathroom and wash them and try to wash up," added Lortardy.

Around the corner is Good Cause Gifts, also a store full of custom-made knick-knacks for native Nutmeggers. Masks were also a requirement when entering.

Pat Kaine told FOX61 there has been a noticeable increase in crowds this year as shoppers run into supply chain issues with hot holiday items at big chain stores.

"We’ve just been busy every day. It’s just been great and everyone’s doing their part wearing their masks," said Kaine, an associate of Good Cause Gifts.

For popular restaurants like Max's Oyster Bar, private Christmas parties are still being reserved.

The owner has been making sure customers gather safely.

"We’re sanitizing our menus all the time, we put some of our plexiglass back up," said Bob Cook, the owner of Max's Oyster Bar.

Rather, customers have been continuing on with their plans while being mindful of how and where they gather.

"We’re getting a lot of our regulars back that I haven’t seen in a year or two, so it’s nice to finally see those people coming back in and feeling safer," added Cook.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.