CT shoreline preps for snow while residents beat the cold on frozen ponds

Winter weather is fun for some, a disruption for others.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Every year we get a stretch of weather cold enough to freeze over local ponds. In a year that’s been difficult to get inside a rink, many chose to beat the cold by taking the game outdoors.

"It’s nice to get fresh air. We've been kind of cooped up inside since it’s been so cold," said Tyler Welsh.

Cooped up no longer playing the game of hockey in its purest form.

"Back home it doesn't even really get this type of temperature so it’s nice to get out here to enjoy it," said Kyle Johnson.

Johnson and Welsh hail from British Columbia. They joined a fellow Yale University Men's hockey teammate for some friendly competition on the frozen Branford Reservoir.

"It’s great," said Welsh. "You can skate for miles out here. Just kind of no borders. You can go all over the place."

The fun extending to all ages and activities.

You’re fishing. The people over there are making a fire. The whole team is coming out," said Jake Cacac of East Haven.

The cold weather is not letting up. This time dumping a possible foot of snow in the area. The city of New Haven is extending warming center hours to keep people out of the cold. They are also providing hotel rooms and warm clothing to those most in need.

"Horowitz uniform, they did a great job. They are New Haven residence. They help the fire police department and then they do that for the homeless was huge," said New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana.

Yale-New Haven Health will stop administering COVID-19 tests at Noon on Monday through Tuesday. They have canceled all vaccine appointments on both days.

Hartford Healthcare will continue to offer vaccines and testing to those who can make it out.

"We will accommodate people as they arrive as long as you have that same day appointment," said Dr. James Cardon of Hartford Healthcare.