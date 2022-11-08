Officials emphasize need for drivers to follow 'Slow Down, Move Over' law

The law says motorists must slow down and move over leaving one lane between their vehicle and first responders or road crews.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut's "Slow Down, Move Over" law has been in effect since 2009, but because emergency responders, especially those tending to motorists along highways, are still being seriously injured or killed, stakeholders held an urgent press conference Thursday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) recently introduced a resolution to create a national Slow Down, Move Over Day because drivers don't seem to be getting the message. Statistics show that nationally, every 4.65 days, a first responder is struck and killed.

Connecticut's highways are full of examples of disregard for the law.

"AAA did a survey that reports nearly half of the drivers who admit that they don't comply with move over laws think their actions are not dangerous," says Fran Mayko, a AAA Northeast spokesperson.

"Even though the posted speed limits are 40 mph through the work zones, the average speed of the motoring public is 68 mph," said Travis Woodward, of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The law says motorists must slow down and move over leaving one lane between their vehicle and first responders or road crews.

"I just look at it as people just don't care," said Kevin Smith, a AAA Northeast roadside technician, who was seriously injured along with a co-worker in a 2017 roadside crash five years ago.

"You can't describe the feeling of seeing your life flash before your eyes," Smith said.

He said he responds to roughly 10 calls for assistance a day. And he sees it all on the way.

"I see people texting. I've seen people reading books, doing make-up, feeding their kids, getting dressed."

Road crews also encounter trouble.

"In 1995 while working in Greenwich I was struck in a work zone by a truck driver," said David Ferraro, of the DOT. "Although I live in severe pain every moment of my life I'm extremely lucky."

That was not the case for Corey Iodice, a tow operator killed in 2020 by a drunk, speeding Dean Robert, who was recently sentenced to serve four and a half years in prison.

"I am also a tow truck driver with 40 years of experience and I can tell you how dangerous it is," said Chris Iodice, who's Corey's brother. "Every time I get out of my truck I think 'I hope today is not the day to get run over.'"

In fact, he no longer responds to calls for service on highways because of what happened to his brother.

In honor of his late brother, Chris Iodice and his family have started a nationwide initiative called Flagman, whose missions include pilot safety programs and K-12 education outreach.

Robert became the first driver punished with a $10,000 fine under Connecticut‘s move-over law.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.