Gov. Lamont announces winning names of state snowplows following competition

The contest, which kicked off in February, had people submitting about 1,700 names for the four plows.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — On Friday, Lamont uploaded a video to Facebook announcing the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) snowplow contest winners.

The names that won the contest were Plowzilla, Buzz Iceclear, Husky Mcsalty and Scoop Dogg.

This was the first-ever "Name the Snowplow Contest" the CT DOT has had. Residents all over the state were able to submit their most creative names for four snowplows that would represent four CT DOT maintenance districts in the state.

CT DOT received almost 1,700 entries which they then narrowed down to 20 and the public was able to choose their favorite four names.

The deadline to vote was on Feb. 16 with the winners being announced on Mar. 4.

Winning participants will now have their snowplow name featured on the side of a CT DOT snowplow.

