Sparkler app for parents and caregivers to measure child developmental growth now available in CT

The app is intended to help parents and caretakers of children ages birth to 5.

HARTFORD, Conn — An app that provides new online tools for parents and caregivers in Connecticut to check in on a child's developmental growth is now available for use.

The Sparkler app is intended to help parents and caretakers of children ages birth to 5, according to the state's Office of Early Childhood. The app can be used at home as well as with local care providers in Connecticut, such as child care centers.

The app offers questionnaires for parents to fill out so that they can understand their child's development and measure their growth.

Parents can access information on age-appropriate off-screen activities for kids. The app also allows parents to connect with experts at 211 Child Development, which is part of the United Way of Connecticut.

The state's Office of Early Childhood said that this app can help parents who have questions and need support after COVID-19 impacted in-person early education for their kids.

Connecticut is the first state in the nation to offer an app that has developmental screening, promotion and support links for parents and caregivers.

Sparkler is now available for download at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It is available in English and Spanish. After downloading, enter the code, "CT" and create an account and profile

For Connecticut educators, pediatricians, school readiness officials, or other providers who want to connect with their families via Sparkler, they can email support@playsparkler.org for more information.

