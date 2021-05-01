Connecticut's sports betting date has been set

It will be available on October 7, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's chief of staff.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Sports betting and online gaming will kick off in Connecticut next month.

It will be available on October 7, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's chief of staff.

Last Thursday, Lamont announced that the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs gave final approval to the state's revised gaming compacts with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes.

That paved the way for today's announcement on the start date.

The approval put the state on the cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience competitive with our neighboring states, the governor said.

“This critical step in the process of modernizing our gaming landscape here in Connecticut ensures that our state will have a competitive, nation-leading marketplace for wagering both in-person and online,” Lamont said last week.



The new law was signed by Lamont back in May.

