Watch: Stand Down for Veterans 2020 begins today

The event is for two days and is full of resources and information available to veterans.
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Stand Down for Veterans 2020 begins today, but this year will look a little different. 

The event is for two days and is full of resources and information available to veterans. Normally, it is a large in-person event. Due to COVID-19 it's now largely happening online.

Watch below:

Stand Down for Veterans includes informational sessions on the type of assistance available for housing and homelessness, state labor/ employment and vocational resources, veteran caregiver support, legal assistance, and educational resources.

Registration is required to attend sessions. Head here to learn more.

Here's how you can watch: Youtube, Facebook, or Microsoft Teams

Tomorrow, the Department of Veterans Affairs will have representatives of the regional Veteran Centers, Connecticut Bar Association, and the Department of Veterans Affairs at four locations throughout Connecticut: Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwich, and Rocky Hill. This is to provide benefits information, pro-bono legal services, and free COVID-19 testing and flu shots by medical professionals. 

