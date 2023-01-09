Labor Day Weekend marks a change at state beaches

Only three state beaches have lifeguards on duty during the holiday weekend.

MADISON, Conn — The sun will shine this weekend, and people will inevitably flock to our state beaches.

It's expected to be a beautiful Labor Day Weekend to close out the summer, but there are some significant changes at the beaches that families should note to stay safe.

Only Rocky Neck State Park, Sherwood Island, and Hammonasset State Park have lifeguards on duty. The other five beaches, usually staffed with lifeguards, are now swim at your own risk. No beaches will have lifeguards come Tuesday.

State officials said most of their lifeguards went back to college, and they're reminding beachgoers to be smart and safe.

During Labor Day Weekend, the beaches are expected to draw big crowds, but it won't look like a typical summer day at every beach without lifeguards.

"It’s important for families to watch their kids too because you’re relaxing," said Bunny Ryan of Deep River.

"At the end of the day, you’re responsible for your kids. Lifeguards are a nice added layer of protection, but we definitely don’t want any bad events happening," said Allison Garriepy from Massachusetts.

For some—the reduced lifeguard presence after Labor Day isn't a problem as long as the sun is shining strong.

"Every day, every morning I get here, and I’m first in line generally," said Ryan.

"Just getting the last of the sunshine before it becomes cold," said Garriepy.

While Friday may not see the biggest weekend crowds, locals are prepared for the beaches to hit total capacity over the next few days.

"I’m just gonna relax on the beach and work on my base tan. I stuck my feet in the water earlier; it’s a little chilly," said Stephen Cunningham of Andover.

"Saturday and Sunday, it’s always really crowded; you're like a postage stamp," said Ryan.

It's also important to note that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tested the water in all 21 state swimming areas. All those results are good to go, so there are no issues with high bacteria levels across our state.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News.

