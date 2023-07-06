New budget, new policies: Breaking down what's changing for Connecticut residents

From student loan reimbursement pilot programs to cancer compensation for firefighters – here's some new policies that passed with the state budget.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut House and Senate have passed a budget right against the legislative deadline that now heads to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk.

That budget includes a historic income tax cut, but it’s over 800 pages long with many other policies buried in it. It’s common for the budget to become a last-minute “wish list” and an opportunity to pass ideas and bills that didn’t pass on their own outside of the budget.

Here’s more about some of the major policy changes:

Pilot program for student loan reimbursement

The budget could mean student loan reimbursement for some in the state while payments remain on pause amidst a federal fight over Biden’s proposed forgiveness plan.

The Office of Higher Education will be able to start a pilot program to reimburse certain students’ loan payments up to $20,000.

Eligibility will be based on several things, but the budget's text says the program will look to residents who make less than $125,000. Lawmakers are saying this is an exciting start, but there will still be details to iron out.

Tuition refunds for some Stone Academy students

After the sudden shutdown of Stone Academy’s nursing program in February, students have begged the legislature to step up.

Now, the budget is calling for some state funds to go to refunding tuition for certain students. Those who studied at the school from November 2021 to February 2023 and who took or passed the exam for licensure or completed a course or unit that “wasn’t in compliance” will be potentially eligible.

It’s not clear yet how much they could get refunded or when, but the Office of Higher Education will oversee the process.

Vehicle ID etching, stolen car protections dropped

Lawmakers dropped the budget additions meant to address the trend in catalytic converter thefts and stolen cars.

Auto dealers expressed just how costly these would’ve been for them. Initially, the budget would require dealerships to pay customers up to $5,000 in cash and credits if their car was stolen 3 to 5 years after they bought it.

They also would’ve had to etch the vehicle identification number on major car parts and windows for free.

Cancer compensation for firefighters

Firefighters that battle our state’s blazes from small to large have asked lawmakers for more help this session battling work-related cancer, which is a “troubling trend,” according to several departments.

Connecticut has buried several firefighters to cancer over the past few years. The budget tells towns they’ll now have to pay worker's compensation benefits to any firefighter with a cancer diagnosis.

This is a controversial addition since many towns stated they couldn’t afford it. The state will eventually reimburse the towns for the cost.

The budget also allows for an infusion of $5 million into the state’s cancer relief fund, which many say is chronically underfunded.

Flood repairs and infrastructure improvements

Hartford residents have been dealing with sewage backups and flooded streets and homes for years.

While it seemed like a solution wasn’t coming this session after their legislation didn’t receive overwhelming support, the budget is addressing the outcries that got federal attention from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Money is allocated to start a grant program for property owners who have dealt with flooding or sewage issues since 2021.

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) will also be allowed to use the Clean Water Fund to start short and long-term infrastructure projects.

That fund is made up of mostly federal money. Speaker of the House Matt Ritter says they hope to get “shovels in the ground” this summer while creating a more long-term plan for improvements.

Tax breaks in food deserts and resource map

According to the census, 8% of the state is a food desert.

Residents of those areas live miles from the nearest supermarket and potentially lack access to a car or reliable transportation.

Advocates pleaded with lawmakers this session for better incentives for grocery stores to break ground in these communities, and now the budget will offer a tax break to any store that opens in a certified food desert.

It also directs state agencies to develop an interactive map connecting people to available state resources. When you enter your address, you’ll receive information about pantries, mobile meals, and more.

Voting Rights Act

The budget includes a new Connecticut Voting Rights Act that bans discriminatory voting laws. What does that look like?

Protections include:

Creating strong protections against voter intimidation, deception, or obstruction.

Launching a “preclearance” program requiring local governments with previous records or signs of discrimination to prove that voting changes won’t harm voters of color before they can take effect.

Establishing a central hub for election data and demographic information to increase transparency and help voters fight for accessible elections.

Providing new legal tools to fight discriminatory voting rules in court.

Expanding language assistance available for voters.

HUSKY Healthcare for undocumented children

Hundreds of immigrants wrote to legislators, protested, and showed up at the Capitol this session to ask for HUSKY Healthcare, the state’s Medicaid, to be expanded to people 25 and younger, regardless of immigration status.

The budget didn’t go that far, but instead establishes that until the summer of 2024, children 12 and under will have access to state-funded medical assistance, and in July 2024, that will change to 15 or younger.

Until now, HUSKY coverage has been available to undocumented children 8 and under.

