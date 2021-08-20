Connecticut state campgrounds to close Saturday at 4 p.m. as Tropical Storm Henri approaches

DEEP officials say the campgrounds will be closed at least until 1 p.m. on Monday, August 23.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced on Friday that all state campgrounds will close on Saturday, August 21 at 4 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Henri.

Campers at the campgrounds will be required to leave during the closure. DEEP says RV equipment may remain at the risk of the owner, but campers will not be allowed to return to get the equipment or any belongings left during the closure.

Other equipment must be broken down and stored inside RVs or taken off-site.

DEEP said the campgrounds will be closed at least until 1 p.m. on Monday, August 23. Refunds for up to two nights will be issued to campers with reservations for Saturday and/or Sunday nights.

There is a possibility that the day-use areas of state parks, facilities, forests, etc. could also close this weekend so check @CTStateParks Twitter feed.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of Long Island Sound and parts of the Connecticut coast. From New Haven and towns and cities to the east, a Hurricane Watch is in effect. From New Haven and towns and cities to the west, a Tropical Storm Watch, according to the National Weather Service.

For some preparation tips on the upcoming hurricane, click here.

