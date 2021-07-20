CSCU forgives $17 million student debt accumulated during pandemic

The forgiveness will affect all account balances that resulted in enrollment from summer 2019 through spring 2021 semesters.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Some student debt accumulated at the Connecticut's state universities and community college during the pandemic will be forgiven, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities announced today.

The ability to forgive the debt comes from federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, HEERF, money. The forgiveness will affect all account balances that resulted in enrollment from summer 2019 through spring 2021 semesters.

All registration holds related to the outstanding balances will be removed.

The debt relief will impact 18,161 current and former students. A total of approximately $17 million will be forgiven. CSCU said there are no conditions attached, and students are not required to enroll in classes in any future semesters.

“Community college students have been hit especially hard by COVID-19,” President Terrence Cheng said. “By eliminating the debt those students owe to institutions, we are removing a hurdle that prevents far too many people from continuing their educational journeys. Our message to students is simple: you now have a clean slate, so if an account balance was standing in your way, you can now register for classes for the fall semester.”

“The economic aftermath of COVID-19 disproportionately harmed community college students,” said Dr. Jane Gates, CSCU’s provost and senior vice president of academic and student affairs. “They lost jobs, suffered food insecurity, and lacked access to vital services – to say nothing of the devastating harm caused to those afflicted with the virus. It is no wonder that so many students saw the debt they owed to our colleges pile up. I am thrilled that we are taking action today. It will not only give many of our students some peace of mind, it will also allow them to enroll in classes for the fall without worrying about registration holds.”

