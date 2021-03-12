Gov. Lamont to announce appointment of new state comptroller

The announcement comes one week after state Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced his resignation over health concerns.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be announcing his appointment to the state comptroller position.

The current comptroller, Kevin Lembo, announced his resignation last week citing health challenges.

Lembo said he had been diagnosed with a serious and debilitating cardiac condition that has recently been worsening in intensity and severity. Going off of consultations with a team of cardiologists, Lembo said it was recommended that he not continue working.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller,” Lembo said. “Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.”

At the time, Lamont issued a statement regarding the resignation:

“It is with incredible sadness that we receive this news. I can only imagine how difficult it is for Kevin to make the decision to step down from a position that he loves and that he energetically campaigned to fill. Throughout his entire public life, Kevin has dedicated himself to looking out for others, and in his time as comptroller, he has been committed to righting the fiscal ship of Connecticut and fighting to implement policies that tame the state’s revenue volatility and bring financial stability.

He has been one of the state’s leading advocates for increasing access to health care, specifically focused on reducing costs while improving quality of care and ensuring that nobody is left behind. He has looked out for the vulnerable his entire life. Throughout his three terms in office, he has truly made an impact, and Connecticut stands in a much stronger position today because of it.

I’m proud over these last several years to have partnered with him on these efforts, and I truly consider him a friend. Kevin refers to himself as a nerd, and sometimes a nerd is exactly what you need. I wish nothing but the best for Kevin, his husband Charles, and their children, and I thank him for everything he’s given to Connecticut.”

Senators, representatives, and other state leaders all issued an outpouring of support for Lembo and his future endeavors.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

