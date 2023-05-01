State flags directed to half-staff after State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in wrong-way crash

The crash happened early Thursday morning on Route 9 in Cromwell. Williams and one other were pronounced dead at the scene.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered the state flag to be lowered to half-staff after a state representative was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.

State Rep. Quentin Williams was killed when his vehicle and another collided in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell.

State police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. and one of the vehicles erupted into flames following the head-on collision. The highway was closed in the area for hours as state police investigated the crash.

The flag is directed to be lowered effective immediately and will remain lowered until the date of interment, which hasn't been determined at this time.

“This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy,” Lamont said. “Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol. Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown. He was a genuine person with a genuine soul, and he will be missed. My prayers are with his family, including his wife Carrissa and his mother Queen, as well as his friends and colleagues in the General Assembly.”

An outpouring of sorrow and support from Williams' colleagues have been issued throughout the morning.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-East Haven) said that Williams was a "young, emerging leader who deftly balanced forward-looking thoughtfulness with passion and charisma."

“I am in shock,” Speaker of the House Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said. “Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss. We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now I deeply mourn my friend and send all of my love to Carrissa, Queen and Q’s family. We will all miss Q.”

Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) said, “Rep. Williams was an amazing human being. His infectious smile could instantly make a difficult day better. He was an amazing husband, friend and colleague. He loved community and serving others. Truly - a friend to all who knew him. This is a terrible tragedy and a great loss to our state. My heart goes out to his wife, family, and all who loved Q. We will miss him."

State police are still investigating the fatal crash. The second driver has not been identified at this time.

