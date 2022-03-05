State House passes budget bill; Senate vote next

The State Senate now has until Wednesday to approve the $24 billion dollar budget deal.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The members of the State House stayed up past midnight into Tuesday going over and eventually voting for the budget bill.

The vote was among party lines, 95-52.

The State Senate now has until Wednesday to approve the $24 billion dollar budget deal.

The 673-page bill comes with a $7 billion surplus and many tax cuts.

The deal reduces various taxes by a total of roughly $600 million, according to the Democrats. The list includes the continuation of the 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax cut until Dec. 1; creation of a new, one-year $250 child care tax credit; the phase-out of taxes on pension, annuity and 401K income by 2024; a lower cap on local car taxes that applies to 75 communities; and an increased local property tax credit against the personal income tax, from $200 to $300, that applies to more taxpayers.

The Democratic budget, which updates the second year of the two-year budget passed last year, also includes new spending for mental health programs for children and adults, early childhood programs and childcare worker salaries, community centers and nonprofit social service providers, as well as a $3.6 billion payment to help cover unfunded pension liability.

Also, $40 million in federal pandemic funds are being used to reduce the estimated $493 million debt in the state’s unemployment trust fund. That's in addition to $155 million in federal funds deposited last year, in an effort to reduce the burden on businesses that have to cover the cost.

"These are tax cuts that are going to make a difference for you right now, right in the middle of this inflationary period," said Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday at a press conference.

Democrats are celebrating the positive impact the budget will have on their communities.

"Budgets are built on compromise, and in a time when the state is in good financial standing, our communities deserve a champion who will fight for our local priorities. Senator Anwar and I worked tirelessly with the school administration and municipal leaders to identify local priorities that offer the greatest benefit to our community," said Rep. Jaime Foster (D-East Windsor, Ellington).

“Ellington has unique needs at this time, ranging from crumbling foundations in schools to quality of life of seniors and community members. I’m excited the state is able to contribute toward achieving these goals and I am proud to be part of this effort with Rep. Foster," said Senator Saud Anwar (D-3rd).

While Democrats claimed the proposed tax cuts totaled the largest in state history, few if any Republicans were expected to vote for the package. House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, called the one-year cuts “gimmicks” and argued that lawmakers should have made more systemic changes to the state's tax system. Republicans said there's really only $300 million in tax cuts after taking out the temporary gas tax and one-year child tax credit.

“This is a budget that’s crafted for November," said Candelora, referring to the upcoming election. “Republicans wanted a budget that’s crafted for the future.” He argued that Connecticut taxpayers want to see permanent reductions in the state's sales and income taxes. Democrats claim federal rules governing how much states can cut taxes after receiving millions in federal pandemic funds would not permit the GOP's cuts.

Besides being “underwhelmed” by the tax cut proposals in the budget, Candelora said Republicans are also concerned by the “significant amounts of spending, which gives everybody pause," especially in future budget years.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.

