x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

DEEP announces 5 state park swimming areas closed after testing

While the bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, it is a tool that the public health department and DEEP use to evaluate the possibility of contamination.

More Videos

CONNECTICUT, USA — The swimming areas in five Connecticut state parks are closed after health and environmental officials found indicator bacteria in the water.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.

As of Tuesday, the following swimming areas are closed:

  • Chatfield Hollow State Park
  • Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk)
  • Day Pond State Park
  • Indian Well State Park
  • Wharton Brook State Park

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) collects water samples at the state park swimming areas weekly. Bacteria was found in those five bodies of water in the most recent water quality report.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

While the bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, it is a tool that the public health department and DEEP use to evaluate the possibility of contaminated waterbodies, according to DEEP.

Keep track of the status of all state park water and swimming areas here.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. For information on closures of local swimming areas, contact the local public health agency.

Related Articles

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Before You Leave, Check This Out