DEEP announces 5 state park swimming areas closed after testing

CONNECTICUT, USA — The swimming areas in five Connecticut state parks are closed after health and environmental officials found indicator bacteria in the water.
According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.
As of Tuesday, the following swimming areas are closed:
- Chatfield Hollow State Park
- Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk)
- Day Pond State Park
- Indian Well State Park
- Wharton Brook State Park
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) collects water samples at the state park swimming areas weekly. Bacteria was found in those five bodies of water in the most recent water quality report.
While the bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, it is a tool that the public health department and DEEP use to evaluate the possibility of contaminated waterbodies, according to DEEP.
Keep track of the status of all state park water and swimming areas here.
Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. For information on closures of local swimming areas, contact the local public health agency.
