All state parks back open for swimming following bacteria testing

DEEP says only Mashamoquet Brook State Park remains closed due to maintenance

HARTFORD, Conn. — Following water tests at three state parks, all parks are back open for swimming, said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Yesterday, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, and Green Falls Pond in the Pachaug State Forest were all closed yesterday after water testing indicated bacteria in the water.

The water has been retested, DEEP said, prompting the opening of the parks for Thursday.

The swimming area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret remains closed due to maintenance.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

