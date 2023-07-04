These are the CT state parks, beaches closed on July 4th due to full capacity

DEEP is expected to announce any other closures throughout the day as people flock recreational areas to celebrate U.S. Independence Day.

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The morning was not fully underway on the Fourth of July and two state parks have already closed to visitors due to full capacity in the parking lot.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) made the announcement just before 9 a.m. that Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield closed, and that walk-ins were not going to be welcome.

Here are the other packs that have been closed:

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Pattaconk Recreation Area at Cockaponset State Forest

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

DEEP, which maintains the state parks and beaches, is expected to announce any other closures throughout the day as people flock to recreational areas to celebrate U.S. Independence Day.

The rainy forecast is not expected to stop Connecticut residents from visiting state beaches and parks; however, they should keep an eye on the forecast.

Currently, there is a flood watch in effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties through early July 5. A few rounds of showers and storms are expected on Tuesday which could cause additional flooding in spots, FOX61 meteorologists said.

The scattered showers should be finished by sunset for the fireworks displays.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.