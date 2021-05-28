Free transportation to be provided to CT state parks, beaches

Details are to be announced this morning a 11 a.m. by Governor Ned Lamont.

MADISON, Connecticut — Memorial Day Weekend is often seen as the unofficial kick-off to summer, which means it's time to start hitting the beach. And now, Connecticut officials are trying to make it easier to go.

Today at 11 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont will be announcing the launch of new free shuttle busses and enhancing existing service to various state parks and beaches this summer. The announcement will also kick off the summer tourism season.

Last year, while parks were opened and residents were allowed to head to the beach or go on a hike, capacity restrictions remained in place to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

But now, the new tourist season faces a summer where the vaccination rate in the state but also the region is rising.

At this time it's unknown if restrictions will remain at any of the parks.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reiterated some welcome news Tuesday, saying that it is safe for COVID-vaccinated people to enjoy most activities without a mask, including Memorial Day weekend activities.

“If you are vaccinated, you are protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day,” Dr. Walensky reassured Americans.

This is the first major holiday travel weekend since the COVID-19 vaccines have been made available to all adults and some children. During Tuesday's White House COVID-19 Task Force briefing, Walensky reassured the public that the vaccination efforts are paying off.



"We have seen after holiday weekends in the past that cases have risen, but we've never been in a position where we've had almost half the adults in American vaccinated and protected from this virus," Walensky said.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to wear masks in most situations and to social distance.

