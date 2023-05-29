Connecticut state parks close early on Memorial Day due to capacity

CONNECTICUT, USA — Nearly a dozen state parks across the state are closed to new visitors on Memorial Day after parking lots were filled to capacity, officials said.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), which manages Connecticut’s 110 state parks, posted a list of the closed areas on Twitter.
As of 1:45 p.m., the list included:
- Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Gillette Castle State Park (open to the public until sunset, ticket sales sold out)
- Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford
- Kent Falls State Park in Kent
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
FOX61 will continue to update the story throughout Monday.
---
---
