Connecticut state parks close early on Memorial Day due to capacity

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), which manages Connecticut’s 110 state parks, posted a list of the closed areas on Twitter.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Nearly a dozen state parks across the state are closed to new visitors on Memorial Day after parking lots were filled to capacity, officials said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), which manages Connecticut’s 110 state parks, posted a list of the closed areas on Twitter.

As of 1:45 p.m., the list included:

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Gillette Castle State Park (open to the public until sunset, ticket sales sold out)

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford

Kent Falls State Park in Kent

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

FOX61 will continue to update the story throughout Monday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.