State parks closed after parking reaches capacity

Rocky Neck, Bigelow Hollow among the most popular

Another heat wave and we're expected to reach near triple digit temperatures Monday.

Many Connecticut residents will head outdoors, but state park closures are already underway.

The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced on Twitter that some state parks have reached capacity and will be closed for the day.

By 9:45 am., the following had closed.

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield

This comes as DEEP implemented lower capacity limits at state parks to keep visitor numbers at a level that can support good social distancing rules.

According to officials, park closures are temporary, and parks closed in this fashion can be expected to re-open the following day.

Connecticut State Police also announced that troopers, along with DEEP Encon Police Officers will be stepping up patrols at state boat launches across the state.

Officials said in a release,"state-owned boat launches are to be utilized only for launching a private vessel or personal watercraft. The area surrounding the launches are not to be used for picnicking, camping, or swimming; those activities are prohibited at the launches."

The hot weather, in combination with coronavirus restrictions, have caused an increase in the use of private vessels and personal watercraft throughout Connecticut, according to CSP. Parking lots at all state-owned boat launches have limited parking. Boaters are urged to safely unload their boats and operate them in a safe manner on the state waterways.

For more information on regulations regarding boat launches, click here.