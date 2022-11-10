Troopers make arrest in Wethersfield double fatal crash

A Honda CR-V struck four of the people and did not stay at the scene, state police said.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Connecticut state police have made an arrest in a crash that killed two people and injured two others on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield back in September.

Troopers arrested Shawn Wright, 34, on Wednesday and he was charged with evading responsibility and interfering with an officer.

Early in the morning on Sept. 19, a group of pedestrians was standing outside of their vehicle after being in a prior collision near Exit 27 on I-91 north. That's when a Honda CR-V struck four of the people and did not stay at the scene, state police said.

Two pedestrians were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Two other victims, identified as Alberto Gonzalez Jr., 48, and Karel Torres, 26, both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

Police used video surveillance footage and the car fragments left at the scene as part of their investigation. Hartford police got a call from a citizen the next day regarding the Honda CR-V parked behind a Hartford residence after recognizing the SUV's description in a news broadcast.

Wright was held on a $30,000 bond and was scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Thursday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.