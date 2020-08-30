First and Finest: Back to School; Storm response

Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema reminded parents of school bus safety.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police offered back-to-school safety tips during Sunday's edition of "First and Finest."

Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema reminded parents of school bus safety.

"It's been a long time since we've seen buses out there. We're asking individuals to please adhere to that bus stop -- the stop sign on the buses. There is a chargeable infraction if someone is found violating that. We are also asking people to slow down, and plan ahead if they know there may be some type of bus route on their way to or from work. We know there may be some type of learning curve as children are getting on the bus as these bus drivers might have to teach these children, especially with social distancing measures on the bus," said Trooper First Class Jeltema.

State police also offered online safety tips for parents whose districts are using a hybrid model or moving completely online. State police said parents should remember three key points: communication, control, and research.

"We want parents to be in control of what their children are doing online. We know there might be some breaks throughout the school day if you're on a hybrid model. Know what they're children are looking at, what is downloaded, what websites they're looking for," said Trooper First Class Jeltema.

Eric Scoville with the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security also joined FOX61 Sunday morning to discuss the state's response to Thursday's storms and tornado.

He said the agency deployed several assets including urban search and rescue teams, as well as the Connecticut National Guard.