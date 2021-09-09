WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen state police Sgt. Brian Mohl underway in Hartford

Mohl, 50, was a 26-year-old veteran of the Connecticut State Police. He died last week after his vehicle was swept away by the Ida floodwaters in Woodbury.

HARTFORD, Conn — Sgt. Brian Mohl was a father, spouse, brother, son, uncle and friend who served with distinction in the Connecticut State Police for 26 years.

His service to the people of Connecticut was cut short last week when he died making sure the people of Litchfield County were hunkered down and safe while the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept across the region.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region packed the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Thursday and joined Mohl's family to pay tribute to their fallen brother in arms for one last time.

“It’s hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that my brother is gone,” his sister Laura Mohl Singh said Thursday. “It’s harder still to think about how he left this world – alone on a stormy night. What is harder yet, is that I can’t imagine that Brian won’t be with us to create more family memories for the rest of our lives.”

The 50-year-old Mohl was assigned to several posts across Connecticut throughout his more than two decades of service. State police Col. Stavros Mellekas said it was these numerous assignments that allowed Mohl to positively impact the lives of thousands of people.

“I personally had the privilege of serving with Brian, working together in Litchfield in Troop L,” he said during the funeral service. “Brian was an extremely intelligent, witty and had a friendly sense of humor. He was well-liked by everyone that knew him.”

He continued: “As a state police sergeant and a supervisor for our troopers for over 20 years, [Brian] could be counted on to get the job done.”

On Wednesday, a police procession took Mohl’s body from Woodbury to the Xfinity Theatre where hundreds of people stopped by throughout the day to pay their respects.

“Brian had two brothers in law enforcement," Col. Stavros Mellekas of the Connecticut State Police told FOX61 on Wednesday. "One was a major in the New York State Police and another who was a sergeant with the New York State Police so I’m sure there will be a strong showing from the New York State Police. Fire departments will come. Emergency medical personnel will come."

Among those in attendance during the wake was Office Mark Voeltz of the Fishkill, N.Y. Police Department, who traveled in the Wheels of Honor Car commemorating line of duty deaths. Mohl’s name is the latest to have been added to the vehicle.

"We take it to the funerals of the police officers or the wakes," he told FOX61 News. "Anything to recognize these police officers and after six months their name doesn’t go away. It stays on the vehicle so people remember it."

The funeral service of @CT_STATE_POLICE Sergeant Brian Mohl will begin at 11am. @FOX61News will carry it live on TV and https://t.co/G9AwvDgHPt pic.twitter.com/ecKymW5GvW — Ryan Bernat 🎥 (@RyanBernat) September 9, 2021

