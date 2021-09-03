Connecticut State Police helps Massachusetts law enforcement to search for missing 11-year old Chicopee boy

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 413-594-1740.

CHICOPEE, Mass. — Multiple agencies in Massachusetts along with Connecticut State Police teamed up to find 11-year old Aidan Blanchard of Chicopee.

He has been missing since February 5.

Police searched the Chicopee and Connecticut Rivers since Blanchard disappeared, but they urged the public to not search on their own and leave the work up to them.

"We’re just hoping he gets found! It’s heartbreaking," said Steven Carle, of Longmeadow, Mass.

Just days after Blanchard disappeared, Carle teamed up with several strangers to help look for him. He said as a tight-knit community, it is the least he and others can do.

"We searched behind the channel 22 news station, we searched those whole woods and then we walked along the railroad roads and the little hump that goes all the way to the boat ramp and then back to where he was," added Carle.

Chicopee Police put up fliers near Blanchard's home on Polaski Avenue. He is five-feet tall and weighed approximately 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black snow pants over black sweatpants, a black hoodie, a red coat, and black boots.

Investigators told FOX61 News that Blanchard was last seen leaving the Old Field Road area to go to the boat ramp.

Massachusetts State Police, Chicopee Police, Connecticut State Police along with other local agencies will assist with the search.

"Basically informed us of certain resources that they might need to assist in the investigative efforts. This morning, members of the state police emergency services unit, specifically members of the state police dive team went out to the area to assist in the search," said Trooper Josue Dorelus of Connecticut State Police.

Dorelus said when it comes to missing children, the first few hours after they disappear are the most crucial and in this incident, the most obvious places were initially searched.

"Oftentimes when children are missing, we find that they may be in the most common places that you wouldn't think to find - somewhere in a household closet, covering up underneath the bed," Dorelus added.

Chicopee Police said they used sonar and a remotely operated camera with divers going underneath.

"There was a lot of factors including the weather, we had the air wings several days," said Danusia Liszka of the Chicopee Police Department.

Chicopee Police said at this point, it has become more of a recovery effort than a search effort.

If anyone has any information or witnessed anything that day to immediately come forward.

