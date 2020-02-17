x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Applications open for the next generation of State Troopers

About 40% of current State Troopers are eligible for retirement by 2022, causing a shortage.
Credit: @CT_STATE_POLICE/Twitter

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police is facing a shortage of troopers, and the process to hire the next class beings tomorrow. 

State Police released a video on social media Sunday night, calling for anyone who wants to be part of the next generation.

What led to the shortage? Commissioner James Rovella said that about 40% of the current State Troopers are eligible for retirement by 2022.

So, what are the requirements to become a trooper?

  • You must be at least 21 years old as of November 2020. 
  • You must be a U.S. citizen by the date of appointment. 
  • You must be generally good in health, drug-free, and have sufficient strength, stamina, and agility. 
  • Have a high school diploma or GED. 
  • You must also not have any felony or a Class A or B misdemeanor conviction. 
  • The rules have changed so you can now apply even if you have visible tattoos.

The application process ends on March 13th. You can head here for the application.