Applications open for the next generation of State Troopers

About 40% of current State Troopers are eligible for retirement by 2022, causing a shortage.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police is facing a shortage of troopers, and the process to hire the next class beings tomorrow.

State Police released a video on social media Sunday night, calling for anyone who wants to be part of the next generation.

What led to the shortage? Commissioner James Rovella said that about 40% of the current State Troopers are eligible for retirement by 2022.

So, what are the requirements to become a trooper?

You must be at least 21 years old as of November 2020.

You must be a U.S. citizen by the date of appointment.

You must be generally good in health, drug-free, and have sufficient strength, stamina, and agility.

Have a high school diploma or GED.

You must also not have any felony or a Class A or B misdemeanor conviction.

The rules have changed so you can now apply even if you have visible tattoos.