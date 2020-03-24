Connecticut State Police host a blood drive

MERIDEN, Conn. — With the COVID-19 outbreak, the American Red Cross is seeing a severe shortage in blood donations due to cancelled drives.



On Tuesday Connecticut State Police hosted a blood drive for community hoping to help by hosting blood drives like the one on Tuesday.



“That doesn’t necessarily mean that emergencies aren’t happening on a basis, Mothers are still giving birth, patients are still running into hospitals for emergency surgeries,” TFC Josue Dorelus said



All of the police recruits are currently in distance learning away from the academy.



You can find more about how to donate blood by clicking the link below:

https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html



